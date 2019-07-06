Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Paul Calls Out Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week bring a day of reckoning for Christine as Victor makes sure she ends up paying for wrongful prosecution. Plus, Paul knows there’s more to Phyllis’s vacation than she’s letting on, and Adam is ready to move forward with Chelsea.

When she prosecuted Victor (Eric Braeden), and then Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for J.T. Hellstrom’s (Thad Luckinbill) death, Christine (Lauralee Bell) thought she’d finally be able to make the Newmans pay for at least one of their litany of crimes. Every person in Genoa City with the last name of Newman never seems to serve a full sentence when it comes to justice for the wrong things they do. However, Christine pushed too far, and when J.T. ended up being alive, it appeared that no crime was committed after all. Shortly after, Victor filed a lawsuit for wrongful prosecution.

With a new campaign for district attorney coming up, Christine worries about how the lawsuit will appear to the constituents she needs to win over to vote for her. According to The Inquisitr, the mayor of Genoa City will decide to settle the case with Victor and the Newmans, which is a massive blow to Christine. The mayor wants Christine to announce the news in a press conference, and Victor will take pleasure in winning while Paul (Doug Davidson) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) support their significant others despite their long friendship.

Loading...

Elsewhere, Paul will confront an exercising Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) about her recent unexplained trip to Las Vegas. He’s confident that there’s more to it then she’s letting on, and Paul will encourage Phyllis to tell him the truth about things this time. There’s little chance that Phyllis will spill the beans, though, considering what’s on the line for her — her position as CEO of Dark Horse.

Finally, with Calvin (John Burke) so conveniently out of the picture, Adam (Mark Grossman) will grab his chance to make a move on Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Adam will point out that nothing is keeping them from being together, and his words leave Chelsea highly offended. After all, Calvin was her husband, and he died mere hours ago. Since Adam supposedly died three years ago, Chelsea has lived a different life, and she’s an entirely different woman now. She is certainly not yet willing to pick up and move on with Adam and live together with Connor — and maybe even Christian — if Adam continues pushing for his custody.