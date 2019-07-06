Kim Kardashian Told To Stop With The Plastic Surgery: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Kim Kardashian posted a sexy new photo to Instagram this week, and many of her fans gushed over how great they believed the reality star looked in the picture.

In the photo, Kim is seen sporting long, blonde hair that is parted to the side and styled in loose, wet strands that fall over her shoulder and down her back.

The photo promotes Kardashian’s KKW Beauty line and shows the mother-of-four wearing a skintight, metallic top that flaunts her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs.

Kim is also wearing sparkling purple leggings that show off her curvy backside and lean legs. She rocks a full face of shimmering makeup, which includes pink eyeshadow, a bronzed glow, pink blush, and glossy pink lip color. she also adds darkened eyebrows and thick lashes to complete her glam look.

However, not everyone loved Kardashian’s look in the photo. Some fans called Kim out for having too much plastic surgery, in particular to her plump lips.

“Love ya but stop with the lips. Enough is enough. Whatever happened to love what God gave ya,” one social media user wrote on the comment section.

A second follower agreed, saying that Kim needs to stop with whatever alleged procedures she’s had done to her face.

“I have to agree, the lips look silly. So over done. Stop already,” the follower wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim recently posted a photo of herself and all of her sisters on Instagram, and fans began to comment that those five women were lined up in order from the one they considered most real to the one they felt was the fakest.

Loading...

Fans hinted that Kendall Jenner was the most real out of the group, while Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were in the middle, deeming Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian the fakest of the family.

“I mean, above all u [sic] is Kendall. All the sisters have posed looking one cooler than the other. Meanwhile Kendall simply smiling, I love the simplicity,” one follower wrote on Kim Kardashian’s post.

Recently sources told Life & Style that Kendall Jenner doesn’t strive to be like her famous sisters and settle down with children. Instead, she wants to live life while she’s young and to worry about the rest as she gets older.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and her sisters by following the famous family members on social media, or tuning into Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!