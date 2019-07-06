Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Curves In Black Bandeau Top And Scandalous Skirt

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio was a Victoria’s Secret Angel for nearly two decades, which is no small feat. In a recent set of three photos she shared on Instagram, the supermodel proved that she’s still got plenty of sizzle.

Ambrosio attended the MTV MIAW 2019 in her home country of Brazil, and she shared three sexy photos of her outfit for the evening. For the occasion, Ambrosio decided to do a little black dress with a twist — a little black bandeau and skirt combination with plenty of sequins.

In the first shot, Ambrosio is leaning against a wall, hooking her fingers into the waistband of her skirt. She’s thrusting her chest out to showcase her curves, and plenty of her toned stomach is on display. She surprised her followers with a playful shot as the first in the series of three pictures, sticking her tongue out for the picture.

In the second shot, Ambrosio is bringing her followers behind the scenes for the glam occasion. She’s relaxing with a glass of champagne in her hand, and there’s a red suitcase visible in the background. Her caption doesn’t share much, but she may be unwinding after the event with a private after-party, or she’s sipping some bubbly before hitting the red carpet. In the second photo, she’s got her legs up, which reveals the fact that her high-waisted skirt has a scandalously high slit that shows off some major thigh.

In the final photo of the series, Ambrosio is back leaning against the wall. This time, the camera is further away and it’s not just her stomach on display — it’s her entire amazing physique. She has one foot propped up so that her followers can see her perfectly toned thighs, and she’s staring right into the camera with a sultry look.

The photo got nearly 100,000 likes as fans were positively drooling over the Brazilian babe.

Many of her international fans commented on the post in their own native languages, complimenting her from around the world.

Ambrosio had an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia last year in which she shared a few secrets, from her favorite foods to her favorite catwalk. She also weighed in on whether she prefers selfies or professional photos.

“That’s hard because I’m a model so I like professional pictures, but selfies are fun and spontaneous so you can always capture the moment.”

Her 10 million Instagram followers are likely grateful that she’s not opposed to sharing a ton of selfies online — after all, how else would they be treated to such sizzling shots of the model?