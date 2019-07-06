Kylie Jenner Called Out For Flaunting Her Wealth Online: ‘Use That Money For Good’

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a photo of herself looking sexy while flaunting her expensive car collection.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is seen wearing a revealing, bright orange dress that showed off her lean legs and massive cleavage as she sits on the hood of one of her luxury cars.

Jenner’s vehicles are parked in front of her mansion as she strikes a sultry pose for the camera. Many of Kylie’s friends and fans commented on the photo, calling her a boss babe, and revealing that she’s inspiring as a 21-year-old billionaire.

However, others weren’t so happy about the photo that they deemed to simply be for the purpose of showing off her wealth.

In fact, many of Kylie’s followers called her out for having an immense fortune, but not using it to help the world by giving to charity.

“I’d love to see her giving back to the community, for example donating and helping people get fresh water,” one person wrote in the comment section.

Another follower wondered why Kylie would even need that many cars.

“How does one person need that many cars in their life?” they asked.

A third follower called Jenner out for having enough cars and clothes, revealing that she should be donating some of her money to important causes.

“Did u donate to charities this year? I’m sure someone on ur [sic] team has, but girl if I had your money, I’d be donating to important charities every single month. You have enough cars, clothes, yadda yadda. Use some of that money for good,” the commenter said.

A fourth social media user revealed that there are people all over the world dying while Jenner uses Instagram to flaunt how rich she is.

Loading...

“Kylie, there are people dying,” the comment simply read.

People Magazine recently reported that Kylie Jenner was taking heat for being called a “self-made” billionaire, when many fans believe it was her family’s famous name and reality show that skyrocketed her cosmetics business to the success it is today.

Recently, Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, weighed in on the subject, revealing that her daughter is an extremely hard worker, and that she started her business with her own money, draining her savings account to make her dream come true.

Kris claims that Kylie puts her blood, sweat, and tears into her company, and that she’s an example for the rest of the family on how to achieve their goals.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s lavish lifestyle by following the reality star on Instagram.