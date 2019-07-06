‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Chelsea Turns Adam Down Cold

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, July 8, brings pressure from Adam for Chelsea to move forward in a life with him, even though Calvin died recently. Plus, Paul wants to know more about Phyllis’s recent trip to Vegas.

Adam (Mark Grossman) intends to move forward with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), according to SheKnows Soaps. He thinks that with Calvin (John Burke) gone, nothing is keeping them apart. Adam desperately wants to be a family again with Chelsea and Connor. No matter what, Adam vows to win Chelsea’s heart back.

Unfortunately for Adam, Chelsea isn’t convinced. She is offended that Adam is approaching her with this before Calvin’s body is even cold — to her, it’s inappropriate. Plus, Adam fails to realize that things have changed in the past three years. Chelsea mourned Adam and then moved on. She is not the same woman she was when he supposedly died, and now Chelsea wants entirely different things than she did then.

Sure, what they had was great, but Chelsea’s life since then has also been full of plenty of great things. For now, she seems to want to lean on Nick (Joshua Morrow), which puts an even bigger target on his back where Adam is concerned. Adam is planning to destroy whatever and whoever gets in his way when it comes to a life with Chelsea.

Paul (Doug Davidson) asks Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) for more details on her “vacation.” He knows that she’s lying about things, but Paul does not understand what Phyllis is hiding. Paul sees that Phyllis is friends with Adam, but Phyllis says they’re more business associates. What Paul doesn’t know is that Phyllis wasn’t on vacation at all.

Instead, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) kidnapped her and held her against her will to have some leverage with Adam to get back Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). There are many reasons why Phyllis isn’t able to tell that truth to Paul, so she’ll have to come up with something believable, which could pose a problem for her.

However, Phyllis’s status as CEO of Dark Horse hinges on her figuring out a way to throw Paul off the scent of her lies. Surely, she will be able to figure out what she has to do to get him interested in pursuing some other crime — a crime like Chelsea hitting Sharon (Sharon Case) over the head with a coffee pot before she left last year. Paul will wonder why Phyllis didn’t mention that before, though.