Shay Mitchell Channels Italian Goddess In Double Instagram Update

Ever since she shocked fans a week ago by revealing her baby bump, Shay Mitchell has been sharing a ton of photos flaunting it on camera. She spent so long keeping it hidden that she seems determined to showcase it in every possible outfit, from swimwear to dresses.

She recently proved that she is still one hot mama in a double update from Italy. Mitchell has shared a few shots of the food she’s eating, the scenery she’s seeing, and even an ultra-luxurious bathtub on her Italian vacation. She also shared two pictures of herself in a bikini, enjoying the sunshine. Today, she opted to display her baby bump in a far more glamorous outfit — and fans were obsessed.

The photo, which she captioned with a classic Italian phrase, received over 1.3 million likes within just four hours. Fans are definitely all about glam mama Mitchell.

In the picture, Mitchell is wearing a form-fitting white ribbed dress. Though the dress is a midi length, the fit showcases her curves, from her rear to her growing baby bump. The neckline also adds some major sex appeal to the outfit, as it shows off her bronzed skin and cleavage. She accessorized the look with some necklaces that draw the eye to her curves, a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings, and some oh-so-Italian cat-eye sunglasses, and, of course, a classic red lip.

In the second photo she shared in the series, Mitchell just zoomed in a little bit closer and served up attitude to the camera face-on. There are some luxe-looking lounge chairs in the background, but she doesn’t seem like she’s about to lay by the pool. Instead, she appears to be all dolled up for a delectable Italian meal — and she looks totally stunning.

The pictures received nearly 6,000 comments, including one from fellow celebrity Vanessa Hudgens, who said that Shay is “so freaking chic.”

Celebrity personal trainer Kira Stokes commented, “slay mama Shay,” and plenty of fans just left a series of emoji expressing their love of the smoking hot mama.

As The Inquisitr reported, Mitchell and her partner, Matte Babel, recently had a gender reveal party that consisted of the two of them and a pair of Power Rangers battling. It was certainly unusual, but Mitchell could barely contain her laughter and reactions throughout the planned hilarity, which ended up going viral.

By the end of the video, which Mitchell shared on her YouTube channel, it was revealed that she and Babel are expecting a baby girl.