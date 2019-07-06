Sofia Richie Accused Of Copying The Kardashians In Sexy Leather Pants Photo

Sofia Richie is often linked with the Kardashian family, especially since she’s dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick.

This week, Richie took to her Instagram account to share a set of new photos of herself rocking some sexy leather pants and a black crop top, and some fans couldn’t help but notice that she resembled the Kardashians in the snaps.

Sofia’s tiny top flaunts her flat tummy and insane abs. She also has her blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in soft curls that fall over her shoulder and down her back. The model also sports a full face of makeup in the pictures, which includes a darkened eyebrow and thick lashes.

Sofia also shows off a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip as she poses to the side in one photo, and tugging at her leather pants in the other snapshot.

“She started hanging out with the Kardashians more now look at her,” one of Richie’s followers stated in the comment section.

“Posing and dressing like them now,” another one replied to the original comment in agreement.

A third follower seemed to take the Kardashian connection even further and revealed she’s looking forward to Sofia and Scott giving Kourtney’s children Mason, Penelope, and Reign a half-sibling, which is something that could really cement her place within the family.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie is said to have become a full-blown member of the Kardashian family now that she’s been dating Scott Disick for about two years.

“Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now. It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn’t mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It’s one big happy family,” a source told E! News of Richie’s involvement with the Kardashian and Jenner family.

The insider went on to reveal that the Kardashians see that Scott is happy with Sofia and that they give the young model a lot of credit for helping Disick clean up his act and become a more involved father to his three children.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s life by following the model on her social media accounts.