‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Camille Kostek Cozies Up To Shirtless Rob Gronkowski In Sexy New Photo

It’s not every day that Camille Kostek shares photos with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski but when she does — she definitely captures the attention of her fans.

As fans know, the Sports Illustrated model regularly delights her army of 600,000-plus followers with bikini-clad photos and snapshots from countless other photo shoots that she takes part in. While it’s not all too often that Kostek posts photos with her former NFL star boyfriend, she definitely turns heads when she does. In the most recent image shared with her fans, Kostek and Gronkowski appear to be having a blast in Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire.

The black and white snapshot shows the lovebirds cuddled up on the back of a boat. Kostek puts her arm around her man, pressing her cheek into his shoulder and giving a subtle smile for the camera. The model looks amazing, rocking little to no makeup and wearing her long, blonde locks pulled up in a high topknot. Over her swimsuit, she rocks an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt.

Just in front of her sits Gronkowski — who is all smiles for the photo. The 30-year-old shows off his ripped body in a pair of white swim trunks. He covers the majority of his face with a pair of big, black sunglasses and looks like he’s perfectly content. Since the post went live on the model’s account, it’s earned her rave reviews with over 52,000 likes, in addition to 400-plus comments.

While some fans commented on the photo to wish the couple a happy Fourth of July, countless others couldn’t help but gush over how cute the pair is. A few other fans didn’t use their words and just simply chimed in with various emoji.

“I was hoping this was an engagement post!,” one follower commented on the photo.

“if I said I wasn’t fangirling over u two being in NH I’d be lying,” another chimed in with a heart emoji.

“Please get married and have babies already!!!” another gushed.

Earlier this month, the stunner shared another photo on Instagram that featured her together with her man. In the cute shot, Gronk wrapped his arm around Kostek as the two look off into the distance and smile. In the caption of the photo, she told fans how the sweet photo-op came to be.

“I was on a job shooting, he was there watching, the light was good, the wind was blowing the hair in right direction and this shot was taken for fun of us longingly looking into the wide open ocean,” she wrote. “I forgot it was taken and just dug it up and I love it.”

Fans can keep up with all of Kostek’s updates by giving her a follow on Instagram.