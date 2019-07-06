Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Patriotic Red, White, And Blue

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver may be from Denmark originally, but she opted to celebrate the Fourth of July this year — or, as she called it in the caption of the patriotic photo she shared, “America Day.”

As Skriver revealed in the caption, she’s been based largely in the United States for about seven years now, and decided to mark the occasion by going all-out American.

In the picture she shared, Skriver is literally wearing red, white, and blue. She opted for a pair of white overalls, undone so that she’s only wearing them as bottoms, leaving her toned stomach on display. She paired the overalls with a lacy red bra that shows off major cleavage, and a royal blue tee with a deep V-neck that’s knotted under her chest. She accessorized with a bandana tied around her messy bun, and, of course, a can of Coca-Cola. She seems to be having an absolute blast celebrating the occasion, and her attire is almost as sizzling as all the models sharing swimsuit selfies for their Fourth of July festivities.

While there are no other people in Skriver’s photo, we’re betting she gathered a few friends for the occasion. The table behind her looks like it’s set for quite a few people.

Skriver got her home all decked out for the occasion with the help of Keatyn Klaus, a holiday design firm based in Nashville, Tennessee. In the background of the photo, you can see a glimpse of the set up, but Skriver also shared a second photo that showcased some more of the festive details.

In the second shot, she’s featured a white cake topped with red and blue berries, and she added some sparklers to bring the firework festivities indoors. The cake is placed on a rustic wood slab, atop a charming cake stand that has a vintage Americana vibe.

There are a few American flags scattered across the table, and a blue and white striped runner to add some texture to the set up. Absolutely no detail has gone unnoticed — there’s even a star-shaped candle, and striped straws to make every drink festive. Even her backyard seems decorated for the occasion, as a tree wrapped with twinkling white lights is visible in the background.

The designer also opted to amp up the festivities by adding packs and packs of sparklers to the table. Only the ones atop the cake are lit for the photo, but it’s possible that Skriver and all her guests lit the rest later in the evening for some DIY fireworks on a smaller scale.