‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Chelsea And Calvin’s Fight Ends In Death

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) got so caught up in work that she missed a birthday dinner with Billy (Jason Thompson). When he found her at Newman Enterprises, Victoria told Billy what having real power felt like because she’d lured one of Dark Horse’s customers to a Newman building. They ultimately ended up going to the carnival together and enjoying the games. However, at the shooting range, Billy had a flashback to seeing Adam (Mark Grossman) at Delia’s grave and then grabbing a gun from the Abbott mansion.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Calvin (John Burke) had a terrible fight in her room. He told Chelsea that Adam should raise Connor and then they could have their own child together. When Chelsea reacted in horror, Calvin pointed out that Johnny lives with his father, but Chelsea said that is different. Later, Chelsea called Nick (Joshua Morrow), and he ran to help her as the EMTs arrived. Because Kevin (Greg Rikaart) alerted Adam, he showed up at Chelsea’s room just in time to see her and Nick embracing.

Before he got Chelsea’s call, Nick and Summer (Hunter King) spent some time together at his house. She said Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) behavior is different this time, and then Nick discussed Summer’s drinking with her. Nick’s fortune cookie read “An old love will come back to your life” shortly after he admitted that Chelsea is back in Genoa City. Summer decided to go to Society after seeing a picture of Theo (Tyler Johnson) on social media.

At Society, Summer spied Theo and Ana (Loren Lott) toasting, but instead of enjoying a date, they were actually drinking to celebrate working together since Devon (Bryton James) hired Theo to help mentor Ana. Ana wasn’t thrilled at first, but she decided to give it a shot. Devon and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) also had a lovely evening out.

At Adam’s, he and Phyllis toasted to being the town pariahs after she let him know her party was a bust. Phyllis decided to focus on their new hotel instead of the disappointing turnout for her shindig. Of course, Adam got some shots in about how neither Nick nor Summer attended Phyllis’s soiree. She admitted that Nick blamed her for Chelsea leaving Genoa City in the first place, but Phyllis wouldn’t tell Adam all the details.