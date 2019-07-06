Kim Kardashian’s ‘Narcissistic’ Parenting Slammed As Saint West Pic Goes Viral

Kim Kardashian is getting slammed. The 38-year-old mother of four took to Instagram earlier today for an adorable update – a loving photo that featured the star and her 3-year-old son Saint.

The picture — seen below — saw the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star giving her first-born son a kiss by the ear. Saint had colorful face paint across his nose, cheeks, and forehead. The picture went viral in no time – within hours, the Daily Mail had Kim and Saint as its headline.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts over in the Daily Mail‘s comments section. Many seemed to have picked up on the newspaper’s mention that Kim has called Saint her “favorite child” on the family’s hit E! show. The California-based star is a mother of four – Psalm, who was born in May, now joins his older siblings North, Saint, and Chicago.

One of the most popular comments had 330 upvotes, as a user questioned Kim on her caption.

“What mom says that she has a favorite child?”

“A narcissistic one” came as an upvoted response.

The KKW Beauty founder wasn’t just probed by one isolated individual — and the hundreds of users agreeing with them. An individual appearing to be based in Canada likewise voiced disapproval for the favoritism concept.

“And does she not know how damaging it is to tell your children which one is your favourite?” they wrote.

The Canadian’s comment had racked up close to 70 likes in three hours.

“Who admits they have favourite kids?” came from a Brit, who received over 45 likes.

Admittedly, it seems that today’s readers may have taken Kim’s words out of context. Keeping Up with the Kardashians appears to show Kim showering all of her children with love. It would seem that the star adores all of her brood equally.

That said, Kim singling Saint out as her “favorite” has made headlines. As OK! reports, Kim’s husband, Kanye West, had his views on his wife’s apparent favoritism.

“I don’t think it’s good when like parents feel like, ‘This is my favorite child!'” Kanye said.

Kim had called Saint “one of my favorite human beings.” Whether or not this mother was narrowing it down to Saint being her favorite child is unknown. Clearly, it would seem that fans have interpreted it that way.

The Daily Mail may have reported 1 million likes being clocked, but Kim’s post has become more popular since the newspaper’s article went live. It currently sits at over 2.6 million likes.

Fans should note that the backlash may be in part to the Daily Mail‘s interpretation of Kim’s words – while Kim referred to Saint as a preferred “human being,” the newspaper chronicled the 3-year-old as being her “favorite child.”