Sofia Vergara Spills Out Of Knotted White Top During Dinner Abroad

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is on an Italian vacation with husband Joe Manganiello, and has been consistently treating her 16.6 million followers to sizzling shots of herself. She seems to be enjoying the time to relax and unwind, posing in plenty of outfits that showcase her famous curves.

Today, Vergara shared a picture of herself while out to dinner. It was taken in the evening, as the background is dark, but she appears to be in a restaurant with some lovely ambiance. A lantern is visible in the background, as well as a stunning column to add interest to the space. And, as if that weren’t enough, there are two men with instruments standing behind her, serenading her during her meal.

Regardless of what is going on in the background, though, all eyes are on Vergara in the picture — or, perhaps more accurately, Vergara’s curves.

She’s wearing a matching skirt and top set that looks incredible on her voluptuous body. The top is cropped, exposing a sliver of her stomach, and knotted in the front. The plunging neckline shows off her enviable cleavage, and the barely there spaghetti straps showcase her bronzed skin to perfection. The delicate trim on the top draws your attention to everything the piece of clothing exposes.

The overall look is a bit more retro than Vergara typically goes for; perhaps she decided to channel Italian bombshell Sophia Loren for her Italian adventure.

Just two hours after sharing the picture of her outfit at dinner, Vergara shared another shot that further showcased the outfit; and also flaunted her gorgeous husband.

In the second series of photos, Vergara is posing in front of a lemon tree, and you can see her full outfit. The top looks as stunning as it did in the photo taken at the restaurant, but with the full-length angle you can see that her skirt has a scandalously high slit on one side. The skirt is made from a floaty, thin fabric, and is nearly floor-length, but the slit adds some major sizzle to the look.

The only thing better than Vergara’s outfit is how incredible Manganiello looks in the second shot she shared. The hunky actor is leaning against an old-school bar, gazing off into the distance. He’s likewise opted for some warm weather attire, rocking a pair of light pants and a short-sleeved button down.

The duo seem to be making the most of their Italian vacation, spending time enjoying the amazing food, the sunshine, and the scenic locations. Vergara hasn’t revealed how long they’ll be abroad, but perhaps her followers will be treated to a few more stunning selfies before they head back to California.