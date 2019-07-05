Kendall Jenner Freaks Instagram Out: ‘I Can’t Tell If It’s A Man Or Woman’

Kendall Jenner appears to have freaked Instagram out. The supermodel’s July 5 update came with a very famous face – fans aren’t losing their minds over the picture of Kendall with model BFF Gigi Hadid, though.

Earlier today, Kendall updated her account with a mixture of video and still images. They included ocean dolphins and a water view from a yacht. Fans have been honing in on the update’s third picture – the image simply showed a tan foot with painted toenails showing a smiley face. The foot had a tattoo spelling “HBG” on it. Likewise visible was leg hair that one would assume belongs to a male.

It looks like Kendall’s fans didn’t bother to tap the image – the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had tagged hip-hop star Taco Bennett, a.k.a. Yung Taco.

The comments section to Kendall’s post now sees some of the most upvoted responses manifesting a mixture of freakout, confusion, and pondering.

“Who’s are those painted toe nails? I can’t tell if it’s a man or women [sic] it’s the leg hair,” one fan wrote.

Their comment racked up over 380 likes in just five hours.

The user didn’t appear alone in being somewhat thrown. Another fan echoed the thought, per their comment.

“Sitting here wondering who’s foot that belong too [sic]”

Comments regarding the foot definitely seemed to have brought fans out of the woodwork.

“Who ain’t shave” was one response.

Others appeared out to probe the “HBG” lettering on the foot. Fans queried whether the letters represented the names of Hailey Baldwin and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. While Gigi had featured in another part of Kendall’s update, there didn’t seem to be any further clues regarding the tattoo.

Fortunately, users who had tapped the image came in to offer help to the confused fans – that said, with the number of upvotes, it looks like most of the platform was agreeing with the above-mentioned comments.

“Nvm she just tagged them,” one user wrote.

Kendall has a knack for getting Instagram talking. Bucking the trend with her offbeat and often mysterious updates, this supermodel knows how to toy with her fans. Known for her beauty she may be, but Kendall has a way with words. A seemingly naked update from the model in June came with a bizarre caption referencing a body part. The picture (seen above) racked up 4.9 million likes.

Kendall didn’t hold back on wowing her fans today, but it looks like she managed to freak a fair few of them out. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.