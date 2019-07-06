Beauty Queen & Her Mom In Bar Fight With A Third Woman Leading To Charges

A finalist in the Miss England competition is facing assault charges along with two other women after a bar fight in a pub in Kent.

The Daily Mail reports that Miss England finalist Olivia Cooke, 21, and her mother Julia, 46, were both involved in the Kent, England fistfight with a third woman named China Gold, 26, which left two of the participants injured.

Olivia Cooke, who is still participating in pageants required ten stitches above her eyebrow, and nerve damage to her left eye. Her mother explains that she will require additional procedures to prevent permanent scarring.

“She has scarring and she will need plastic surgery. She still has numbness at the top of her head.”

The Miss World organizers say that they are aware of the pending legal charges, as Olivia Cooke is facing a charge of assault by beating. The elder Cooke has admitted to a charge of actual bodily harm, and Gold, who received a black eye is accused of maliciously wounding the younger Cooke, who will compete against 55 other women for Miss U.K.

Olivia Cooke is also said to be a professional golfer, and was encouraged to compete in pageants by her father, Phil Cooke, who was Mr. UK in 1996.

Strangely, this is not the first time that a Miss England competitor got into trouble with the pageant’s organizers for being in a bar fight, reports CTV News. In 2009, the reigning Miss England, Rachel Christie was stripped of her title after getting into a bar fight with Miss Manchester Sara Beverley Jones.

Pageant organizers released a statement to confirm that Christie would not be competing in the next competition in South Africa.

“Rachel Christie has also withdrawn from next month’s Miss World competition in South Africa. They said in a statement that the 21-year-old heptathlete will now focus on clearing her name and training for the 2012 Olympics.”

In that case, the Greater Manchester Police said that the altercation took place at the city’s Mansion nightclub where Christie was arrested and later released on bail.

Metro added that Christie, who is the niece of Olympic sprinter Linford Christie is accused of punching Miss Manchester in the face in a dustup over Miss England’s boyfriend, Tornado, on the television series, Gladiators.

Rachel Christie’s spokesman released a statement saying that the beauty queen was upset by the incident.