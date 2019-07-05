Ayesha Curry Flashes Cleavage And Spreads Legs On Jamaican Vacation

Ayesha Curry has been busy lately between supporting her husband Stephen Curry as his team played in the NBA Finals to launching her latest project, a reality television cooking competition called Family Food Fight. She recently made some time to take a vacation and get back in touch with her roots by hopping on a plane to Jamaica. Ayesha, who is part-Jamaican, referred to the country as “the motherland” in her caption.

In her caption, she also tagged a hilarious account she created in which she plays the part of a zany Jamaican that is assisted by drastic filtering applied to each video.

In the photo she shared on her own account, though, she was looking more sexy than silly. Curry was obviously out having an adventure. She was rocking athletic gear, running shoes and a fanny pack.

However, what she had on was not your average, boring athletic gear. She opted for a matching sports bra and bicycle short set that hugged all her curves, and showed a fair bit of skin. Her cleavage was on full display, accentuated by the accessories she chose to put on. Her toned legs were visible as well.

She looked as if she was wearing little to no makeup, choosing a more natural look for a day spent in nature. A bright yellow bandana and pale pink fanny pack completed the look.

She even used a hashtag for her shot, #JamaicanMeCurry.

Fans loved the glimpse into Ayesha’s Jamaican adventure, and the picture got over 180,000 likes within just three hours. Shortly after, she shared another photo that explained exactly what she was doing abroad.

While she likely travels with her husband and children quite a bit, this trip is definitely a girls’ trip. The second photo she shared included the caption “one mission: protect the bride at all costs… but make it tropical.” Curry appears to be on a bachelorette weekend for Callie Rivers, who is set to marry Stephen Curry’s brother, Seth Curry.

Fans loved the fact that she was getting in touch with her roots, and the photo of Curry lounging solo by a tractor earned plenty of comments.

One fan expressed her surprise at discovering Curry’s heritage, saying “wow I was today years old when I found out that you’re Jamaican! Wah gyan gyal!?”

Another commented “yes mi gal embrace yuh roots and culture.”

Due to the account that Curry referenced in the caption, there were also a fair amount of fans who encouraged her to bring back Gina, her over-the-top Jamaican character. Fans will need to stay tuned to Curry’s story to see if Gina appears during the bachelorette festivities at any given point.