Jordyn Woods’ Diamonds Video Hijacked: ‘Did You Apologize To Khloe? Backstabber’

Jordyn Woods’ Instagram appears to have been hijacked. It’s been less than 24 hours since the model took to the platform to showcase her glittering diamonds, and clearly, fans still haven’t made their peace with Jordyn’s cheating scandal. The 21-year-old’s involvement with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson dates back to February, although the recent season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians brought the drama back to front-page news.

The new clip was a close-up video that showed Jordyn perfectly made up and clad in whites. The update seemed less about the glam cosmetics and more about the Ace The Jeweler diamonds that the model wore around her neck. The shimmering display was showing this California native at her best. Jordyn also appeared to be have been outfitted with stud earrings by the jeweler.

Fans definitely voiced their support for Woods through their comments. Mentions of the Kardashian-Jenners were plentiful, as users praised Jordyn for appearing to have made it on her own. However, others seemed to hijack the comments section with their references to Khloe.

“Learn to apologize when [you] wrong someone,” one fan wrote.

Their comment racked up over 250 likes and launched over 45 replies.

The reference to the Good American founder wasn’t an isolated one. Amid the video’s popular comments came one that probed the model for apparently not having apologized to Khloe.

“Did you apologize to Kloe [sic] Backstabber”

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be familiar with the situation. The Season 16 finale showed a betrayed Khloe relating her disbelief – Jordyn apparently did not apologize to Khloe after she made out with Tristan, per Khloe’s words on the E! show.

Jordyn first made headlines for her cheating scandal over four months ago. Her tearful Red Table Talk interview included a full admission to “kissing” Khloe’s then-boyfriend Tristan, who is the father to Khloe’s daughter True. Following the scandal, Jordyn found herself alienated from the Kardashian-Jenner circle. Jordyn’s fans noticed that she was no longer seen in public — or on social media — with best friend Kylie Jenner. Khloe’s younger sister does not appear to have rekindled the friendship following the scandal.

The popular comments probing Jordyn didn’t go ignored.

“Exactly!!!! And everyone praising her. The jewelry Kylie bought for her among many millions on her!” one user wrote in response to the “backstabber” comment.

Jordyn has, however, denied the claims that she never apologized to Khloe. She spoke to Entertainment Tonight with words that suggested an apology.

“It’s just, you know, things happen, and of course I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be,” Jordyn said.

It would appear that fans have yet to settle over the affair.