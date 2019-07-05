Larsa Pippen Stuns In Sexy White Bikini Top On Instagram

Larsa Pippen is flaunting her flawless figure on social media yet again. The former Real Housewives of Miami star put her curves on display on the Fourth of July.

On Thursday, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a skimpy little top while looking stylish in the process.

In the sexy snapshot, Pippen was seen sporting a white bikini top, which showcased her ample cleavage, her flat tummy and her extremely toned abs.

Larsa added a long, flowing white skirt to the outfit, and paired the ensemble with a white handbag. She accessorized her look by donning a pair of trendy, gold sunglasses and multiple bracelets on her wrists.

Pippen had her long, blonde hair pulled back at the top of her head with the rest of her locks styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over one shoulder.

Larsa also donned a full face of makeup for the photo, which included a bronzed glow and darkened eyebrows. She also added pink blush, a shimmering highlighter and a nude lip to her glam look as she posed standing next to a black SUV, possibly waiting to take her to a Fourth of July celebration.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen is currently in the process of divorcing her longtime husband, NBA icon Scottie Pippen.

Loading...

The couple share four children — Justin, Preston, Sophia and Scotty Jr. — for whom the pair claim to be making their first priority during their split.

After announcing the break-up last year, Larsa released a statement about the divorce, revealing that she and Scottie plan to remain friends as they co-parent their children together.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said of her split from Scottie.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen by following the reality star and model on social media or by watching for her cameos on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.