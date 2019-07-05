‘Maxim’ Bombshell Rachel Bush Shows Off All Her Curves In A Tiny Hot Pink Bikini

Rachel Bush is back where she belongs, rocking a very tiny hot pink bikini on a beach getaway.

The Maxim model and wife of NFL player Jordan Poyer shared a picture on Instagram showing herself wearing some very revealing swimwear. After a stint in Buffalo where her husband participated in offseason activities for the Bills, Rachel is back in south Florida and seems to be enjoying the sun.

Rachel showed off her curvaceous figure in the shot, which garnered some immediate viral interest. The snap got tens of thousands of likes and plenty of comments complimenting the 21-year-old on her physique.

“So hot!!!” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous,” another commented.

Rachel and Jordan split their time between Buffalo and Florida, though judging by her Instagram account, Rachel seems to prefer the tropical climate to the weather around Great Lakes.

After gaining fame largely through her relationship with Jordan Poyer, Rachel has become a star in her own right with an Instagram following that has recently passed 1 million. She keeps them satisfied with a steady stream of revealing photos, including a number of sponsored posts showing off skimpy swimwear.

Bush has appeared in Maxim and made a series of promotional appearances, helping her to continue to grow her follower base. While it’s not clear exactly how much she is making through her online modeling or where her net worth has soared, models of Rachel’s stature can make some significant pay for posts like the one she shared on Friday.

Joe Gagliese, co-founder of the online marketing firm Viral Nation, told Vox that the top Instagram influencers can make six figures.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000,” he said. “Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Now that she has topped 1 million followers, Rachel would likely fall into the highest-earning influencer bracket.

Rachel Bush has turned her Instagram page into a hub for her modeling, sharing almost exclusively shots of her skimpy attire as she lounges on the beach and soaks in the sun in south Florida. But it’s not all business for Rachel, who also shares some glimpses of the busy life of an NFL wife. She has posted a number of pictures from the road as she follows Jordan and the Buffalo Bills, and some shots of their home life, where they are raising a young daughter together.