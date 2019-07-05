Farrah Abraham Twerks In Booty Shorts & Bra

Farrah Abraham may be adding dancer to her resume. The former Teen Mom OG star was spotted on social media this week as she showed off all of her assets while twerking in a new video.

Farrah Abraham is seen in a video, which was posted to Instagram by Torry Tass wearing a pair of tiny, white short which showed off her booty as her backside fell out of the bottoms.

Farrah also flaunted her ample cleavage in a skimpy gray sports bra, which did little to cover the reality star’s bare chest underneath.

Abraham also donned knee pads as she crawled around on the floor of the studio and performed her raunchy dance moves.

Farrah had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves the fell around her shoulder and down her back as she shook her booty in the video.

Abraham also rocked a full face of makeup in the clips, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also added a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude color on her lips to complete her glam look.

In the caption of the video, Torry revealed that the video was from a “twerk class” with Farrah, where the pair even twerked up against the wall while standing on their hands.

As previously reported by The Inquistir, the video comes just after many of Farrah Abraham’s social media followers accused her of being a paid escort.

Recently, Farrah has been spending a lot of time in Dubai, where many of her followers claim she may be working as an escort, who is getting paid to spend time with wealthy men.

After posting a video montage of photos from her time partying in Dubai, fans began to call out Farrah in the comment section of her Instagram account.

“Are you an escort now?” one fan asked the reality star in the comment section. “Will Sofia be an escort when she grows up too?” another follower asked Farrah.

Monsters and Critics recently reported that one Twitter user even asked Farrah’s mother, Debra Danielson, about her daughter’s alleged escort title.

“Honest question: does it make you feel like you failed as a mom knowing Farrah is selling her body in foreign lands for $$?,” a fan asked Debra on Twitter.

“Not at all. God gave each of us free will. I don’t do anything but what God puts in my heart. Love, empathy, and wisdom are very important in life,” Debra replied, possibly confirming the speculation that Abraham may be working as an escort.

