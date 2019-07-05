Miley Cyrus’ Red Latex Confuses Jamie Lynn Spears: ‘I Thought This Was Britney’

Miley Cyrus has thrown Instagram a curveball. The SHE IS COMING singer made major headlines this week since Miley’s “Mother’s Daughter” track now comes with a video — and plenty of opinions. The red latex bodysuit worn in the video was the basis for the star’s July 5 Instagram update. The post came with a twist, though.

Miley’s photo showed her lying down and shot upside down. The 26-year-old threw out plenty of color from her glossy outfit that came with extension-like gloves and red boots. While previous updates from Miley donning the clingy bodysuit came captioned with references to “Mother’s Daughter” while today’s picture came with something different.

Miley quoted lyrics from Britney Spears. In fact, the caption took fans back to one of the pop legend’s most iconic tracks. The post also came with a direct shout-out to the 37-year-old pop star while Miley used Britney’s Instagram handle to complete her caption.

Britney fans will likely have made the connection the minute they saw Miley’s picture. Red latexes in bodysuit form had been worn by the Toxic star since way back in 2000.

An interesting and incredibly popular comment came from Britney’s own sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

“First glance I thought this was Britney,” she wrote.

Jamie Lynn’s comment racked up more than 1,077 likes.

While Jamie Lynn’s comment may well have been a joke, it did seem to suggest a genuine double-take had happened to some onlookers.

However, fans were generally digging the Britney vibe.

“You better work b*tch!!!” was a comment receiving more than 690 likes.

Fans took to Miley’s post by the masses to quote lyrics from Britney’s songs. They also sent love and praise for Miley in general. The Hannah Montana star was called “the Britney Spears of this generation.”

Miley’s latest music video has proven to be a hot topic. Its acceptance-based themes have mostly empowered fans although the video’s raunchy and sexually-charged scenes have equally proven controversial. Miley appeared to have gone all out when she delivered her egalitarian message. The song’s “Don’t f*ck with my freedom” hook accompanies footage of individuals who do not conform to societal norms.

“Mother’s Daughter” included a naked and medically obese woman and a transgendered person in a wheelchair. Also featured were a breastfeeding woman with her baby. She showed stapled scarring across the woman’s stomach, the disfigurement akin to the after-effects of a c-section.

Today was all about Miley, though. Well, Miley and a good injection of Britney.

