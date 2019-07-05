‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Nina Agdal Flashes Underboob In Scorching Hot Red Bikini

Sports Illustrated stunner Nina Agdal showed off a hint of underboob on Friday when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a red string bikini. In the shot, Agdal appears to be on a yacht off the coast of some exotic locale in Italy.

But, in the caption, Nina reveals that her recent entry is actually a “throwback” photo because she’s longing to return to the European hot spot. The 27-year-old model had clearly been enjoying the moment as she has her hands in her blond locks and a big smile plastered on her face.

Based on the comments the post received, her fans enjoyed the photo too,.

“I would do anything. Literally, anything you want,” one overly infatuated fan wrote.

Other expressed that envy regarding Agdal’s fit body.

“I would do anything to have this bod, well not work out but a lotta things.”

Agdal is open about the fact that she’s passionate about working out and regularly posts exercise videos on her Instagram page. In her most recent video, she’s doing pushups stretches and planks near a pool in a bright two-piece swimsuit.

The accomplished model also has a YouTube channel on which she shares longer videos, including one revealing a whole full body workout while wearing socks.

In an interview with The Coveteur last year, Agdal shared that working out isn’t just something that keeps her modelesque figure looking great, it also makes her happy.

“Wellness to me is when you’re happy on the inside and on the outside. If you’re treating your body right, you’ll feel happier, healthier, and stronger, which will show on the outside, as well,” she said. “The most important thing for me is to be happy. Working out, eating healthy, and doing things I love make me happy.”

She also expressed a love for cooking and said that she makes most of her meals. During the interview, she shared favorite recipes.

“If I’m cooking for myself, I try to keep it simple so there’s not too much cleaning to do afterwards,” she said. “My go-to is an omelet with vegetables like broccoli, asparagus, bell peppers, chili flakes and Parmesan cheese.”

She also revealed a liking for a simple meal of steak with a side of salad but said that she cooks much fancier meals when she’s entertaining.

Based on the photos Agdal regularly shares on her Instagram page, it’s clear her diet and workout schedule is working out for her.