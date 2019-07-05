Kylie Jenner Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Unbuttoned Orange Dress

To kick off the weekend, Kylie Jenner was showing off all her assets on social media.

On Friday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a new post of herself flaunting her massive cleavage and her collection of high-priced cars all in one photo.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen rocking a bright orange dress she left unbuttoned in order to flaunt her ample cleavage.

The short skirt also showed off Jenner’s long, lean legs as she added a pair of dark sunglasses and strappy heels to complete her look.

Kylie had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. She wore a pair of earrings and a chain around her neck for the photo while seductively posing for the camera.

Jenner sported a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush and a nude lip color.

The makeup mogul also showcased her huge car collections, flaunted her sports cars, SUVs and more in front of her mansion for the photo, proving that becoming a billionaire at the age of 21 has a lot of perks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans previously slammed Kylie Jenner’s “self-made billionaire” status, claiming she used the Kardashian name and reality show to help build her brand which allowed her to reach the level of billionaire.

According to People Magazine, Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, spoke out about the controversy, claiming that her daughter puts tons of hard work into her business and that she started it with her own money.

“I think she’s self-made,” Kris addressed the debate regarding whether or not Kylie earned her billion-dollar empire on her own.

“I mean, listen, my girls, you can say that certain things have been handed to them, but it takes a lot of work to do what they’re doing. The money she’s made is her own,” Jenner stated, adding that her daughter used her own savings to start her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics.

“She put her own blood, sweat and tears into it. It was her idea. It was amazing what she did. She showed the rest of us how to do it,” Kris stated.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s lavish lifestyle by following the makeup mogul on her social media accounts, or by watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!