Olivia Culpo Gets Sexy In Tiny Daisy Dukes & Red Crop Top

Olivia Culpo is heating up social media with her latest photograph, where she puts all of her curves on full display.

On Friday, Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking some tiny shorts and a skimpy crop top as she spent time with her sister and her nephew.

In the sexy snapshot, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model can be seen sporting a pair of short Daisy Dukes, which show off her long, lean legs. The former Miss Universe winner also wore a long-sleeved, red crop top, which flaunted her flat tummy and incredible abs.

Olivia had her long, dark hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head as she carried a purse across her body. She also donned a pair of trendy sunglasses for the outing and wore a pair of white roller skates on her feet.

Culpo’s sister, Aurora, donned a red bikini top and a pair of Daisy Dukes as well, as her long, blonde hair was braided into pigtails that fell over her shoulders. However, she opted for rollerblades on her feet.

The sisters flanked Aurora’s son, who sat in a stroller between his mother and famous aunt as they went out for a skating venture.

As many fans may already know, Olivia Culpo often posts photos of herself with her family members. The model has spoken out about the importance of family in her life in the past and says she loves the feeling of coming from a big family.

“I come from a big Italian family and we all hang out in the kitchen — I am one of five kids, so once you add in boyfriends, girlfriends and friends, it’s a lot of people,” Culpo told Page Six last year of her brood’s holiday traditions..

“My mom makes homemade pizza in our pizza oven. She is the best pizza chef in the world, I swear, and she has a giant pan that’s been in our family for generations,” Olivia added.

Fans looking to see more of Culpo’s life and family can watch the model’s YouTube videos, where she documents all of the things that are important to her such as her career, time with her family, her fitness routine, style choice, makeup looks, music, and more.

