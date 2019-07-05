Andrew Yang Is Heading To ‘The View’ To Talk Politics And ‘Cheesy Rom-Coms’

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang recently revealed on Twitter that he’s appearing on The View for Monday’s episode and joked about one topic that might come up outside of his campaign platform.

“Heading on @TheView next Monday and already looking forward to it! Maybe we can talk about something different like how I like cheesy rom-coms,” Yang tweeted.

Yang’s social media supporters responded with both excitement and skepticism.

“This is an enormous opportunity, but it will be one of the most hostile interviews you’ll ever do. Come into this prepared to be ganged up on with every gotcha question you’ve ever faced,” one supporter wrote.

“You got this Andrew!” said another.

But Yang won’t be the first Democratic presidential candidate to head to ABC’s popular American talk show.

Tulsi Gabbard made an appearance in February, and The Daily Beast reports that things quickly turned ugly when Meghan McCain called her an Assad apologist and accused her of spouting Syrian propaganda. Gabbard responded by accusing McCain of speaking for her, and while she agreed that al-Asaad is a brutal dictator, she claimed that Syrian regime change war has harmed Syrians more than it has helped and negatively impacted U.S. national security.

The Daily Beast also covered Marianne Williamson’s appearance on the talk show in June, and it was equally hostile. The co-hosts grilled Williamson over her belief that the government doesn’t have the right to tell anyone what to put into their body or their child’s. McCain was again the primary aggressor and called Williamson the “anti-vaxxer candidate.”

“What about the kids exposed to measles and all of that, and the people suffering because of the measles outbreak? Why would you say that?” she asked.

Williamson said she misspoke and is actually concerned with the purportedly close relationship between big pharma and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Reuters poll has me at 7th https://t.co/8JVqq8Mi7n ???????????? — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 4, 2019

Although Yang is a Democrat that supports universal basic income (UBI) and medicare for all, he has earned support from Republicans, libertarians, and people of varying political beliefs, which is likely why his social media followers seem to be worried that The View hosts will attack him.

Regardless, Yang has made an effort to create a platform that can appeal to both Democrats and Republicans, As The Inquisitr reported, he recently praised former Republican Justin Amash for leaving the Republican party and agreed with his criticism of “polarization and hyperpartisanship” in politics and belief that it’s an existential threat.

“Good for @justinamash for sticking to his principles,’ Yang posted on Twitter.