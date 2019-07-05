Jenelle Evans Posts Sweet Shots Of Her Kids Via Her Instagram Stories After ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Regains Custody

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has her youngest son and her daughter back in her custody and she wasted little time in sharing some updates including them via her Instagram Stories. Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, had lost custody of the kids for the past couple of months, but that changed earlier this week.

Now that Jenelle and David have regained custody of her son, Kaiser, and their daughter, Ensley, the family doesn’t seem to be wasting any time in catching up. On Friday afternoon, Evans shared a couple of short video clips via her Instagram Stories showing some sweet moments with the little ones.

In one brief shot, the Teen Mom 2 showed Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 2, sleeping in their car seats as the family was in their vehicle. It looks as if her older son, Jace, was in the seat behind the little ones playing on an electronic device. In another quick clip, Ensley was doing her mom’s hair. Evans is smiling broadly as she records the moment and her little girl brushes her hair.

After Jenelle and David reunited with the kids earlier this week, Evans shared some photos with Champion Daily. She noted that the decision in court was unexpected and she admitted that she felt quite overwhelmed that the months of custody drama had seemingly now come to an end.

I GOT ALL MY KIDS BACK https://t.co/cATKkepnuS pic.twitter.com/0StvoECyWt — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 4, 2019

It seems that Jenelle had braced herself to “go another holiday” without her three children. Instead, she got to have Ensley, Kaiser, and Jace, 9, spend the Fourth of July with her. The family had a cookout and played in the pool and the kids looked like they were having a blast together.

For now, Jace still lives primarily with Jenelle’s mother, Barbara. However, the former Teen Mom 2 star says that she plans to build a stronger relationship with her oldest child and eventually regain full custody of him as well. David’s daughter, Maryssa, 11, has been reunited with the family too.

Evans told the outlet that Eason has completed an anger management course and that she went through a domestic violence class. She noted that neither of those was required of them, but they took the initiative to take the classes to become stronger parents.

Teen Mom 2 fans have been quite vocal across social media in sharing their thoughts on this custody battle. Some are thrilled to see Jenelle Evans and David Eason get Kaiser, Ensley, and Maryssa back, while others think that it’s setting the stage for more trouble. Will the family manage to keep things going smoothly in this reunion in the weeks and months ahead? People will be watching to see what comes next, that much is certain.