Hoda Kotb Shares Adorable Video Of Herself And Daughter Haley Joy Celebrating Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon Win

Hoda Kotb is melting fans’ hearts on Instagram once again.

As her followers know, the 54-year-old is no stranger to sharing sweet videos with her adorable daughter, 2-year-old Haley Joy. Currently, the mother of two is enjoying some time off from her post at The Today Show for maternity leave as she appears to be having a blast. Over the 4th of July holiday, Kotb seems to have been enjoying time at a cottage with her entire family.

In a new video shared with her 1.3 million-plus followers, Kotb stood with her adorable daughter in their living room while watching Coco Gauff play Polona Hercog at Wimbledon. Hoda looked dressed to impress in a floral blue print dress with a bathing suit underneath. In the short film, she wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a low ponytail as she intently watched TV.

Little Haley Joy stood in front of her mother, looking as cute as can be in a pink graphic t-shirt and little gray pants. The two girls and a friend were all glued to the screen until Coco scored the winning point and everyone erupted into applause. The Today Show host jumped up and down and threw her adorable daughter into the air as she celebrated the epic win.

Since the post went live on her account, Kotb’s offering has received plenty of attention with more than 12,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments. Fans took to the post to let Hoda know that they were also watching the match while countless others commented on the video, letting Kotb know how sweet she and her daughter look together.

“I love your joy for others accomplishments!!!,” one follower commented on the post.

“My husband and I were doing the exact same thing meaning jumping up-and-down and screaming,” another follower wrote.

“When are you coming back to the show!!!,” one more fan asked.

Loading...

Earlier this year, Kotb shocked fans by announcing that she had adopted another girl, Hope Catherine. It was first announced on The Today Show before Hoda took to social media to share her new arrival with the world. In the Instagram post, Hoda shared a photo of herself holding the little baby in her arms with daughter Haley grinning from ear to ear while standing in front of her. She also penned a sweet caption to welcome the baby into her family.

“Hope is sleeping soundly…and i am reading all of your beautiful messages. I am overwhelmed with your kindness…thank you for the love you have shown us… it means so much. If you are waiting for your miracle… have faith. I am with you.”

Like most of her posts, that one garnered plenty of attention with more than 194,000 likes and 7,700-plus comments. Kotb has yet to reveal when she will return to The Today Show.