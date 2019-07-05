Tia Mowry-Hardrict Says The Idea Of A ‘Sister Sister’ Reboot Is ‘Kind Of Dead’

Tia Mowry-Hardrict put the rumors of a Sister Sister revival to bed by confirming that there are currently no plans to bring back the show.

The Instant Mom actress shared to People that she constantly gets asked by both fans and media outlets about the reboot of the popular sitcom where she starred with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley. According to OK! Magazine, Tia shared that the idea of bringing back the show is something she and Tamera were working toward but didn’t pan out as they had hoped.

“Sometimes I’m just like ‘let’s just do it. Oh my gosh!’ I’m asked that all the time,” the actress said. “I hate to say it but now it’s kind of dead…Nothing’s going on right now. But that does not mean it’s not going to happen at all. Never say never.”

Tia also shared that she and Tamera have “tried everything” to make the new show possible. She also stated that while both are on board, the situation is “out of our hands.”

Tia and Tamera starred on the Warner Brothers sitcom from 1994 to 1999. The two played sisters who found each other after being adopted at birth by their two single parents, who were played by Jackee Harry and Tim Reid. According to Essence, Harry shared on The Steve Harvey Show back in October 2018 that the reboot was on. However, Tia stated that the series was halted due to “several hiccups.”

One of the hiccups at the time was that the studios reportedly wanted to move forward without Marques Houston, who played Roger Evans on the show. It was reported that executives didn’t feel that Houston’s character was an integral part of the new series.

While Tia said that the Sister Sister reboot is currently a no-go, she did confirm that she and Tamera would be working on a new project together soon. Since ending the series in the late 1990s, Tia and Tamera have shared the screen on numerous occasions. The two starred together for the Disney channel movies Twitches and Twitches Too. The two also starred in Seventeen Again and Double Wedding together, per TV Guide.

Tia confirmed to OK! that she and Tamera are currently thinking about reviving Twitches with a third installment that follows the sisters as parents.

For now, both Tia and Tamera can be seen by their fans on screen. Deadline previously reported that Tia is set to star in Family Reunion on Netflix, which is a story of a multi-generational family and also stars Loretta Divine, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. “CJ” Wright, and Jordyn Raya James. Tamera can be seen on the Daytime talk show The Real alongside hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton, and Jeannie Mai. The show is currently in its fifth season, per IMDb.