Sofia Richie’s Tight Leather Pants Get Noticed: ‘Jeez’

Sofia Richie’s latest Instagram update is causing a stir. The model took to the platform earlier today for a stylish, sensual, and ultimately very sexy update. This 20-year-old wasn’t sending out her killer body in a bikini, but she was turning up the heat in other ways.

Sofia’s photos showed her in a home setting. Wood-paneled floors and background furnishings were glamorous, but fans haven’t been commenting on the airy real estate. They’ve likely made a beeline for the gorgeous model in the foreground – Sofia was very much centric in both of her pictures. She was posing in semi-profile and full-frontal positions – the latter did require fans to swipe to the right.

This fashionista appeared to have gone both racy and casual with her outfit. While her cropped black t-shirt had its chic from Chanel logos, it was simple. The ab-flashing upper had been paired with some racy lowers, though. Sofia was flaunting her sexy curves in a pair of tight leather pants with metallic zip details. The silhouette-hugging bottoms also received some emphasis from the model appearing to place her hands by her waist in one shot.

Ultimately though, this was just one more update of a beautiful blonde, her stunning gaze, and her epic fashion sense. Clearly, given the response, Sofia’s fans have yet to grow tired of her killer Instagram pictures.

“Ur hot. Gimme the dog tho” proved a popular response.

Beady-eyed fans will have spotted a four-legged friend in the update.

Other fans seemed nothing short of floored.

“Jeez,” one user told the model.

Sofia’s sexy snaps didn’t just prove popular with the general public, though. It wasn’t long before Kylie Jenner had liked the picture. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took less than 50 minutes to give Sofia the thumbs-up.

Sofia comes as a headline-maker for many reasons. Her modeling career might be sky-rocketing, but her personal life is likewise a talking point. Sofia is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick. The 36-year-old embarked on his romance with Sofia in 2017. While this couple’s age gap made major headlines in the relationship’s infancy, celebrity gossip columns these days are more filled with the family’s goings-on – as Kourtney and Scott continue to co-parent their children, Sofia’s presence is noticed.

So far, Sofia’s arrival into the Kardashian-Jenner clan has proven both rocky and eventually well-received. Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be aware that Kourtney now seems to accept Sofia in Scott’s life.

Fans wishing to see more of Sofia should follow her Instagram.