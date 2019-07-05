Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Share Rare Snap Of Daughters While Celebrating Fourth Of July

Superstar couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have two young daughters, but they are known for being fiercely protective of keeping their children’s lives as private as possible. It is quite rare for either Bell or Shepard to share photos of the girls via social media, but they made an exception for the Fourth of July.

Bell and Shepard are parents to daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4. While celebrating the Fourth of July with their girls, Shepard and Bell hit a beach to check out some holiday fireworks. Friday morning, the couple shared a photo showing the family of four together checking out the sparkling display.

The family was shown from the back, with Delta sitting between her mom and dad while Lincoln sat on her mom’s other side. The quartet was sitting close together as they watched the sky brighten with the fireworks.

As is always the case when Bell and Shepard give fans a peek at their girls, neither Lincoln or Delta’s faces were visible. Despite that, fans still went wild over the snap.

The Good Place and Veronica Mars star has 10.6 million followers on Instagram and nearly 90,000 of them liked this family-focused Fourth of July post within the first four hours it had been on Bell’s page. In addition, more than 65,000 of Shepard’s 2.6 million fans had done the same on his page.

Both Shepard and Bell shared sentiments of gratitude and holiday magic as they embraced the Fourth of July with their girls. While neither Shepard or Bell tagged a location in their photos, it seems that many of their fans recognized the setting as Silver Beach, Michigan.

Bell is originally from Michigan and her fans noted how much they love that she has shared her love for the state with her husband and her daughters.

The last time Bell posted photos to her Instagram page that included Delta and Lincoln was in honor of Father’s Day. In her tribute to Shepard, Bell shared a handful of snapshots showing him with the girls. Of course, she took care to ensure that the girls’ faces were not shown in full.

Shepard did something similar to honor Bell for Mother’s Day. He posted a photo that showed Bell quite pregnant with Delta and he was holding a young Lincoln in his arms, again, her face covered with graphics.

Even though Bell and Shepard have made it clear that they will always be quite protective of sharing personal photos and details of their daughters, fans go crazy over every kid-related post. The Fourth of July post that showed Shepard, Bell, Lincoln, and Delta together was absolutely adorable and the couple’s followers went wild for the sweet snap.