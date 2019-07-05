Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Amazing Physique In Hilarious Bikini Showdown With Her Boyfriend

Lindsey Vonn is apparently even competitive when it comes to bikini bodies.

The U.S. Olympic skier took to Instagram on the Fourth of July to share a hilarious video where she and boyfriend P.K. Subban both show off their amazing bodies in red, white, and blue bikinis. As The Daily Mail noted, the very fit pair rocked their skimpy bikinis in what has become an Independence Day tradition for the couple, with Lindsey asking her followers to decide which one of the world-famous athletes wore it better.

The picture gained some viral interest, with more than 130,000 likes and plenty of comments about which one of them wore it better. Some were a bit put off to see the very muscular NHL player in a tiny bikini after first seeing Lindsey’s tight body.

“Worst swipe right ever,” one person joked.

Others suggested that Lindsey won the bikini competition by default since she’s an American Olympian and her boyfriend — the Toronto native — isn’t even American.

“As much as you’ve bled for this country in the Olympics, no one deserves to wear those colors more,” one follower wrote to Lindsey as she showed off the American flag bikini.

Subban has been supportive of Lindsey since her surprising decision earlier this year to retire from competitive skiing after enduring a series of injuries. In the statement announcing her retirement, Vonn said she simply couldn’t go on competing anymore.

“My body is broken beyond repair, and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of,” she said in a statement posted to Instagram. “My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.”

While her own competitive career may be over, Lindsey Vonn seems to enjoy her role as a hockey girlfriend, telling Us Weekly last year that she tries to make it to as many New Jersey Devils games as possible to watch P.K. play, even if it’s hard sometimes to keep track of all 82 games he plays each season.

“I’m going to support him in his hockey career as much as I can,” she shared. “He has a lot of games! It’s hard to keep track of them, but he’s an amazing guy and I’m very lucky to have him in my life.”

Those who want to see more pictures of Lindsey Vonn’s post-retirement life and her relationship with P.K. Subban can check out her Instagram page for the highlights.