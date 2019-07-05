Kendall Jenner’s Leggy 4th Of July Snaps Noticed: ‘That’s What The Declaration Of Independence Is About’

Kendall Jenner doesn’t need a high-fashion runway to turn heads. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was papped over Independence Day – as The Daily Mail reports, Kendall spent the annual holiday in Malibu, California.

Photos obtained by the newspaper showed Kendall looking her best. The supermodel had opted for an outdoor buggy ride – given Kendall’s smiling face, it looks like she was enjoying herself. She seemed equally happy in further photos taken aboard a dingy. Kendall was also papped on a luxurious yacht.

This world-famous celebrity rarely makes a headline without getting a style mention. Kendall’s look on Thursday was summery, stylish, and eye-catchingly leggy. The model had opted for head-to-toe whites. Her blouse dress was conservative with its long sleeves and high neckline, but it was showing off for the cameras one sensational pair of legs. Kendall’s footwear wasn’t visible in her buggy ride snaps, although she appeared barefoot on the aforementioned yacht.

With a decidedly low-key feel as she celebrated Independence Day, Kendall seemed to have steered clear of fancy glam. Her trademark brown locks were simply tied back and her face appeared minimally made-up. The model did, however, wisely opt for a pair of shades to protect herself from the sun.

The Daily Mail‘s comments section has already seen one fan give Kendall the ultimate praise.

“That’s what The Declaration of Independence is about…” they wrote.

While the user didn’t name-drop Kendall in their comment, it would seem that they were referring to the brunette. After all, the newspaper’s headline was centering around this incredibly beautiful sensation.

Fans may think that everything about Kendall’s life is smooth sailing. With her lucrative contracts and glittering red carpet appearances, Kendall has a way of appearing to breeze through both her career and life in general. Kendall has, however, revealed that making it to the modeling top didn’t come without its struggles. Speaking to Vogue, Kendall opened up on how being a Kardashian-Jenner worked against her favor.

“A lot of people assumed that because I came from a ‘name’ that it was a lot easier for me to get to where I got, but actually it’s the complete opposite,” she said.

Likewise revealed to the magazine were the pressures Kendall faces – clearly, fans expect this model to have her plans all set out.

“People are always asking me: ‘What’s next? What’s next?’ I’m like: ‘Why do I have to have it all figured out right now?’ Most people my age don’t have it figured out as much as I do.”

One thing’s for sure, though. Kendall was definitely wowing on the Fourth of July.