‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Star Kiernan Shipka Just Debuted Her New Boyfriend

Though Kiernan Shipka is a busy girl, juggling her third season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix and attending the Fendi couture fashion show in Rome, she still had time to make her new boyfriend, 26-year-old Christian Coppola, Instagram official, per The Daily Mail.

The actress first found fame playing Sally Draper in the AMC hit Mad Men. Since then, she has acted in the Fox television series Feud: Bette and Joan as well as starring in the recent Netflix movie The Silence and hit series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She also has a strong following on Instagram, where the social media star boasts nearly 5 million fans.

The new relationship ends months of speculation about her love life. In May, the Mad Men star sparked rumors when she was seen canoodling with Charlie Oldman, son of The Dark Knight star Gary Oldman. According to E! News, the pair were seen in West Hollywood walking “arm-in-arm” around Chateau Marmont. The source added that the two “looked happy” together.

However, neither Shipka nor Oldman made any comments on their relationship, and it is possible that they were platonic friends enjoying a night out.

There have also been numerous rumors about Shipka’s relationship with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Ross Lynch, who plays her on-screen love interest Harvey Kinkle. However, neither Shipka nor Lynch ever confirmed the whispers.

“Ross is the best, and I couldn’t imagine having a better person to be ‘shipped with,'” Shipka said in an interview with Seventeen when asked about the subject.

“I think our relationship [on Sabrina] is so pure and so sweet. And I’m totally in love with it. I think that a lot of people are going to be as well, and I don’t blame them.”

Ironically, in the same interview, Shipka confessed that she believed that she didn’t have enough time to date.

“I’ll wrap on Saturday at 6 a.m., so I’m pretty much useless on Saturday. And then Sunday, I have to get all my stuff done for Monday. Occasionally, the cast can drive me out for a fun time, but work is my number one priority right now,” she explained.

Fortunately, the Feud actress managed to make time. In the Instagram-official picture, she looks sensational while donning a red ruffled dress, metallic purse, and light brown wavy bob in front of the famed Colosseum. Coppola keeps it monochromatic in a black shirt and trousers, with matching black sunglasses.

In the caption, Shipka refers to Coppola as her “love” and confirmed in the comments that she was dating the 26-year-old.

Coppola is a writer, director, and a distant relation to Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola.