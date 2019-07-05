Kendall Jenner Wows On The Beach With Gigi Hadid

Kendall Jenner is once again sending fans a reminder that she is close friends with Gigi Hadid. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram earlier today and while Kendall’s July 5 update wasn’t entirely dedicated to her supermodel peer, the offering did include a beach snap of the pair. Fan comments definitely suggested a wowed reaction.

Kendall’s update came with her usual offbeat vibe. Fans stumbling across the post were greeted with video footage of dolphins in the ocean. However, a quick swipe to the right sent viewers to see the 23-year-old reality star and her 24-year-old pal.

The adorable photo showed Kendall and Gigi hugging on a beach bench in front of lapping shores. The girls weren’t sending out their world-famous bodies in bikinis, but the camera did take in Kendall’s killer legs.

Kendall and Gigi both came clad in blues and whites. While Gigi had opted for a loose white t-shirt with blue-colored lettering, Kendall was sporting the same palette via an oversized windbreaker and teeny tiny shorts. Fans have likely honed in on the Adidas face’s bronzed legs. Kendall’s pins hadn’t been shot full-length, but the toned thighs on show were sending out some skin. The girls seemed relaxed as they enjoyed the seafront atmosphere.

Kendall’s other photos included a pair of feet with painted toenails wearing smiley faces. A blurred shot of the Calabasas, California-based star was also shared. Kendall finished up her update with a horizon view over the ocean in a photograph seemingly taken from a yacht.

Fans seem overjoyed to see the duo together.

“KenGi forever,” one fan wrote.

“Kendall and Gigi are bff goals” was another comment.

“Aesthetic queen” definitely pointed towards a fan having been wowed.

As two of the modeling world’s biggest faces, Kendall and Gigi are much-loved. Their careers might come as standalone ones, but their paparazzi or social media snaps solidify their friendship.

This duo goes back a long way. Former years saw them hitting up burger joints in Paris, France, following a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Loading...

Gigi herself is mostly associated with her supermodel sister Bella. As a power duo, these two seem to be the “it” sister squad of the moment. Their recent activity has included travels to Italy. The pair was papped giggling away during an al fresco dinner, per Harper’s Bazaar. Clearly, though, Bella’s older sister has room in her life for more than just her sibling.

Fans seemed super-pumped by today’s update.

“We love u kenny,” one wrote.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall and Gigi should follow their Instagram accounts.