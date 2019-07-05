Brazilian Model Bru Luccas Sizzles In A See-Through White Swimsuit

Brazilian model Bru Luccas celebrated the Fourth of July by treating her Instagram followers to an extremely steamy picture of herself in a see-through white bathing suit.

The Sao Paolo native moved to California nearly five years ago to pursue her dream of modeling. The first few years were not easy, and Bru took jobs ranging from a “handywoman, [working] in a McDonald’s kitchen, as a busser at On The Border and as a cashier at Wahoo’s Fish Tacos,” according to Yahoo! Lifestyle.

However, the model struck gold after a picture of herself flipping burgers in a bikini went viral nearly two years ago. Since then, she has become a social media star with almost two million followers on Instagram. In addition to winning contracts with brands such as Fashion Nova and Tru Women health bars, she also launched her own swimwear line with her sisters, appropriately named Body Sisters.

The brunette bombshell did not say in her post if the swimsuit that she is wearing was from her own line. Nonetheless, she looked stunning in the shot. The swimsuit shows off her beautiful hourglass figure, and is sheer around the bosom area, giving viewers a very revealing view of her décolletage. Her long brown hair is styled straight, and she wears black rectangular sunglasses to shield her eyes from the summer sun. The look was completed with a skateboard, which Bru holds casually behind her head as she walks down the beach.

Fans went crazy for the shot, and awarded it more than 120,000 likes and around a thousand comments.

“Still the best hourglass,” wrote one fan, adding the pink double heart emoji.

“Beautiful,” seconded another.

Many other fans used emoji to convey their thoughts, with the most popular being the fire emoji, followed by the heart-eyes.

The picture was not the only shot uploaded by the fitness model on the Fourth. In addition to the swimsuit shot, she posted a picture in which she advertises for health bar brand Tru Women. In the picture, Bru dons a white crop top which is sure to show off her toned abs. The look is completed with low waist jeans, which reveals her tiny waist to its best advantage. The rest of the look is sweet and casual, with straight brown hair, natural makeup and a golden tan as the Brazilian beauty’s accessories.

Loading...

“Your [sic] my truwoman,” joked one user, playing on a pun in the product’s name.

“Breathtaking,” added a second.

The picture currently has received more than 33,000 likes and around 120 comments.