Kamala Harris Flip-Flops And Now Agrees With Joe Biden On Busing

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was largely viewed as the winner of last week’s Thursday debate. Even those who disagree she won will likely admit she made the highlight of the night when she called out fellow candidate Joe Biden — an attack that Politico reports was “months in the making” — for his praise of segregationist senators, as well as his opposition to a federal mandate for busing as a way to integrate schools.

Although Harris’ attack is a likely reason for Biden’s drop in the polls, it appears that critics might have been right that the spectacle had no substance. The Daily Wire reports that during Harris’s Wednesday appearance in Iowa, the 54-year-old did an about-face and appears to now support Biden’s position that individual school districts should handle the busing policy.

“I think of busing as being in the toolbox of what is available and what can be used for the goal of desegregating America’s schools,” Harris said in response to the question of whether she supports federally mandated busing.

When asked to clarify, she said that “any tool that is in the toolbox should be considered by a school district.”

Fox News reports that Biden laughed off Harris’s flip-flop with a chuckle and a grin during an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“It’s so easy to go back 30, 40, 50 years and take a context and take it completely out of context. I get all this information about other people’s past and what they’ve done and, you know, I’m just not gonna go there… we should be debating what we do from here.”

So Kamala Harris actually agrees with Joe Biden on bus-ing. Thanks for the show. Good stuff. Very entertaining and I have to admit I had believed her performance. “Harris says busing should be considered, not mandated” https://t.co/ILJOHDenid — Katie Halper (@kthalps) July 4, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Harris’s past as a prosecutor has caused some to question her integrity. Joey Piscitelli claims that he contacted Harris during her time as San Francisco’s district attorney and she ignored claims that a priest molested him at a local Catholic cathedral ministry. Five years later, he again reached out to ask Harris to release records of accused clergy to help other victims — again, she did nothing.

According to Michael Meadows, a Bay Area attorney who has represented clergy abuse victims, moving aggressively against the church creates a “potential political risk,” which he suggests Harris was not willing to take.

In response, Harris’s office released a statement that claims she has been a “staunch advocate” for sexual assault victims and highlighted her role in creating the first unit that focused on child sexual assault in the San Francisco district attorney office’s history.