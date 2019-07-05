‘RHOC’ Season 14 Dating Update: Shannon Beador Splits From Rumored Boyfriend Rick Stanley

Shannon Beador is single and ready to mingle.

Shannon Beador is back on the market after a months-long relationship with Rick Stanley.

According to a new report, the 55-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star and mother of three is dating “several men,” as fans recently got a sneak peek at with the release of the Season 14 trailer.

“She’s been called a heartbreaker by her cast mates, but she is not hurting anyone,” a source told Radar Online on July 5. “She is having fun being frisky and is just enjoying her new life. She was with her ex [David Beador] for her whole life and is not wanting to settle down like that anytime soon.”

The insider said that after “cooling off” with Stanley, the Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales at Comcast Spotlight, Beador is keeping her options open as she and her co-stars prepare for the new episodes of their Bravo TV reality show.

As fans may recall, Beador was first linked to Stanley in October of last year when the rumored couple was caught flirting with one another while enjoying a dinner date at SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

SUR is one of the many restaurants of Beador’s fellow Real Housewives star Lisa Vanderpump, who recently quit her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons.

As for why Beador and Stanley called it quits, the source said that while Beador enjoyed her time with Stanley and got along with him well, their long distance relationship simply wasn’t something that was working for Beador.

Beador and her three children reside in Southern California while Stanley is based out of Colorado.

“If Shannon is going to get serious with someone, he is going to have to at least live in the same state as she does,” the source added.

Beador and her former husband, David Beador, the father of her three daughters, called it quits in late 2017 after enduring a cheating scandal that played out on The Real Housewives of Orange County years prior. Although the ex-couple attempted to make their relationship work for years after his affair, they were ultimately unable to do so.

As Beador enjoys playing the field, David continues to be committed to girlfriend Lesley Cook, who he began dating soon after he and his ex-wife split.

To see more of Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 premiere on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.