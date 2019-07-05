Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Reunited For Baby Pilar’s First Fourth Of July Two Weeks After Split

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are seemingly putting their daughter first despite their recent relationship drama.

Williams posted a video on her Instagram page on Thursday, July 4. In the video, McKinley’s arm is shown as he’s holding their daughter Pilar “PJ” Jhena. As Williams is heard cooing in the background, PJ is wearing a leaf-printed dress with a matching head scarf.

While Williams never showed McKinley’s face on her page, many of her 4.6 million followers could spot McKinley’s tattoos on his arm. Many followers commented on how adorable PJ is and how they were happy to see the two exes reunite for their daughter’s first Independence Day.

“Awww so cute! Looking just like Dennis…hoping you guys are together again beautiful family!” one follower commented.

“Look at her with Daddy,” another follower chimed in, followed by a heart emoji.

The Inquisitr previously shared that E! News confirmed back in June that Williams and McKinley called it quits after one year together and two months since their daughter was born. Since then, Williams has deleted all photos of her and McKinley together on her Instagram page. McKinley, however, has kept the photos of them on his page. Just recently, he wished his ex-fiancee a happy birthday on his Instagram page with a photo from her birthday in June 2018.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star reportedly ended her relationship with the Atlanta businessman due to rumors that he was cheating on her with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. Before it was announced that the couple was over, Williams addressed the cheating rumors during the Atlanta Black Film Festival on June 13, per Hollywood Life.

“I’m pretty much doing everything in my own time,” the reality television star said in Miami, according to Essence. “Not that there’s anything I’m trying to hide or run away from, but if you love someone and you make a mistake or he makes a mistake or whatever’s going on, you gotta make sure that y’all are good at the end of the day.”

McKinley has since denied that there was any truth to the rumors of his affair with Ward. He has also shared that he will be taking legal action against Latasha “Tasha K” Kebe, who was the first to report on the allegations on her YouTube channel. Ward has also denied being with McKinley and claims that she has never met him.

Fans of Porsha Williams can follow the Bravo star on her Instagram page.