Meghan Markle’s Redesigned Ring Looks Eerily Similar To The One From Ex-Husband Trevor

Many royal fans were quick to notice when Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, redesigned the engagement ring she was given by Prince Harry. However, today The Sun reports that eagle-eyed viewers have pointed out that the new changes make Meghan’s ring a lot more similar to the one given to her by her first husband, Trevor Engelson.

The ring Meghan was originally given this time around was designed by Prince Harry himself, and featured three diamonds on a gold band. The middle diamond was the largest, and sourced from Botswana, a place that holds a special place in the hearts of the couple as they took a romantic vacation together to the African nation early in their relationship. The two flanking diamonds both came from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

However, at the recent Trooping of the Colour, Meghan debuted some new changes to the jewelry. Instead of the gold band, the ring now features a band of small diamonds. It is this swap that royal fans have pointed out make the ring look extremely similar to the one given to her by her ex-husband.

Meghan and Trevor Engelson met in Los Angeles and dated for six years before getting married in 2010 in a Jamaican celebration. However, immediately after their nuptials, Meghan received the part of Rachel Zane on Suits, which required her to move to Toronto during filming. The move, as well as the stratospheric change in her career, reportedly caused strain on the marriage, and the two divorced shortly afterward.

Meghan’s ring from Trevor Engelson was simpler in that it only had one main stone. However, it features the diamond band and was estimated by the British tabloid to have cost around $25,000.

Meghan Markle’s redesigned engagement ring from Prince Harry now looks A LOT like the one her ex Trevor Engelson gave her https://t.co/6nTkvEu6bS — Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) July 5, 2019

The similarity between the two rings is just one more way in which the redesign has earned the ire of royal watchers and fans. As reported by The Inquisitr, jewelry expert Arabel Lebrusa claimed that the move was likely done to make the central stones look even larger in comparison.

“Many celebrities do this, as the central stone looks bigger in comparison, getting the wow factor,” she explained.

However, many royal fans believe this reason does not pass muster. Royal reporter Ingrid Seward was particularly harsh on the American actress turned royal, per Fox News.

“I find it a bit odd Meghan would want to alter a ring that her husband had especially designed for her,” she said.

“A royal engagement ring is a piece of history, not a bit of jewelry to be updated when it looks old fashioned.”