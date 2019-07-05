Mackenzie Lueck’s Body Found, University Of Utah Student’s Remains Located In Logan Canyon

The investigation into the disappearance of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck has taken a turn, as remains identified as hers have now been recovered. While the student’s loved ones had been holding out hope that she might still be found alive, the ending everybody feared has now come true.

According to People, Lueck’s body was recovered on Wednesday from Logan Canyon in Utah. Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown revealed some of the details at a press conference held on Friday.

Brown detailed that authorities have been able to forensically confirm that the woman’s body found on Wednesday is that of the missing 23-year-old college student. The Lueck family was notified of the development Friday morning before the press conference was held.

“…I am relieved and grief-stricken to report that we have recovered Mackenzie Lueck from Logan Canyon.”

The Salt Lake City police chief said after notifying the family, “Despite their grief, we hope this will help them find some closure.”

At this point, the police have not revealed specifics regarding the condition of the body or how they found Lueck’s remains. Logan Canyon is located approximately two hours north of Salt Lake City.

A man named Ayoola Ajayi, 31, has been arrested in connection with Lueck’s disappearance. The Inquisitr previously noted that Ajayi is believed to have been near the park where Lueck went missing on June 17 and the girl’s DNA was located on his property along with pieces of some of her personal property.

The Salt Lake Tribune details that Ajayi is currently being held without bail. So far, the authorities have not revealed details regarding how Lueck and Ajayi were connected to one another. It is believed, however, that he is the man who met Lueck in the park where she was dropped off after flying back to Utah right before her disappearance.

The Salt Lake City police chief credited the “tight-knit nature of this community for helping us close this case so quickly.”

“You have rallied together behind the Lueck family through this trial and I have felt that overwhelming support. I hope that we take the time this weekend to talk to our loved ones and work together to prevent crimes like this from occurring.”

According to ABC News, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill anticipates that formal charges against Ajayi will likely be filed next week. Additional details about the discovery of Lueck’s remains will surely be revealed in the coming days as the investigation continues and the case against Ajayi builds.