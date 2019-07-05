Tyga Quickly Shuts Down Questions Regarding His Relationship With Kylie Jenner

Tyga isn’t ready to relive his past relationship with Kylie Jenner any time soon.

The “Taste” rapper appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday. According to HollywoodLife, Tyga was asked about his relationship with the young billionaire. GMB hosts Adil Ray and Kate Garraway asked Tyga during the interview about what it was like dating someone with as much fame as the Kylie Cosmetics CEO. Initially, Tyga hesitated to answer any questions regarding Jenner and answered the hosts’ questions in a general way.

“It’s just dating. You date, you move on, you date again, you move on. It’s just a part of life, it’s part of evolving. It’s just learning. There’s no preparation. You have to learn from mistakes and you grow better,” he replied to Ray and Garraway’s questions.

The hosts then asked more questions about Tyga’s relationship with Jenner, including if he regrets anything about the relationship. Without mentioning Jenner’s name, the “Girls Have Fun” rapper stopped the questions in their tracks.

“Nah. I don’t want to talk too much about it. Do you know what I’m saying?” he firmly replied.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the “Rack City” performer began dating in 2014. Many will recall that, at the time, Tyga was 25 and Jenner was 17. Tyga was also the ex and baby father of Blac Chyna, who was close friends with Kim Kardashian at the time.

According to BET, Tyga has answered a plethora of questions regarding his relationship with Jenner since the two called it quits in 2017. The rapper has reportedly spoken to numerous media outlets over the last three years following their split.

Teen Vogue reported that Jenner hasn’t said much about her relationship with Tyga publicly, but did share how the media made their relationship difficult at times on her E! reality show, Life of Kylie.

“The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it’s blasted all over the Internet,” she said. “You have to hear about other people’s opinions on who you’re with. It’s a lot. Most of the time it’s just not true. Like, you have no idea what I’m like in a relationship, [or] what kind of bond I have with somebody else.”

Since breaking up, both Jenner and Tyga have moved on to new relationships. Jenner has been in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott since 2017. The two share a daughter together, Stormi, 1. Tyga is now dating model Cindy Kimberly.