Donald Trump Offers Cryptic Explanation For Why Mike Pence Abruptly Canceled Trip

Vice President Mike Pence abruptly canceled a trip to New Hampshire, leading to speculation about what caused the last-minute move. Donald Trump added to the mystery on Friday when he told reporters that Pence had to rush back to the White House because of a “very interesting problem,” according to USA Today.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Pence was set to appear at the Granite Recovery Center in Salem, New Hampshire on Tuesday to address the opioid crisis in the state when his flight was diverted and he returned to Washington D.C.

At the time, details emerged that Trump called Pence back to the White House an hour before he was expected to land in New Hampshire. Media on the ground awaited his arrival, only to be told that he had returned to Washington D.C. A spokesperson said that there was no cause for concern over the event, and that the cancellation had nothing to do with a health concern, national security issue, or personal issue.

“We’re going to cancel today’s event. It does not mean we’re not going to come back, but we do have a situation where the vice president was recalled back to Washington DC,” said Randy Gentry, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Trump addressed the abrupt cancellation on Friday while speaking with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, though his answer did little to clear up the matter.

“There was a very interesting problem that they had in New Hampshire,” Trump said.

While he didn’t go into any detail, he did say that there would be more information made public in a week or two, according to The Washington Examiner.

“I can’t tell you about it. But it had nothing to do with the White House,” Trump added. “There was a problem up there and I won’t go into what the problem was, but you’ll see in about a week or two.”

Vice President Mike Pence has unexpectedly canceled a planned appearance in Salem, N.H.

Pence was due to speak Tuesday afternoon, but a spokesman said his flight had been diverted.

Vice President Mike Pence has unexpectedly canceled a planned appearance in Salem, N.H.

Pence was due to speak Tuesday afternoon, but a spokesman said his flight had been diverted.

The spokesman said it was not an emergency. He provided no further details.

Reports at the time said that there was a security concern that didn’t involve Pence that prompted him to return to the White House. Two sources familiar with the matter said that there was frustration within the vice president’s office about how the announcement was made and explained to the public, but further details about the matter have not been released.

One Trump supporter said that people were alarmed that Pence hadn’t arrived as scheduled, despite a packed house at the center, and many were worried that it had something to do with a hostile foreign power.