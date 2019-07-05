Jenna Jameson Rocks Her Bikini Body For Fourth Of July Week After 80-Pound Weight Loss

Former adult film actress Jenna Jameson is proud of who she has become after an intense transformation and she loves to share updates on this process via her Instagram page. Just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, Jameson seemed ready to embrace the spirit of the day and donned a gorgeous bikini to flaunt her 80-pound weight loss.

Jameson frequently posts words of encouragement for her social media followers, urging them to be confident and proud of themselves no matter their shape or size. Jameson has opened up about her days of having a much fuller figure when she still would throw on a bikini and embrace the sunshine.

However, over the past two years or so, Jameson has embraced sobriety and a keto diet and the results are truly inspirational. This recent bikini shot of Jameson’s reinforces just how major her transformation has been with her commitment to these lifestyle changes.

The photo in the post shows Jameson from the back as she gazes out over the Hawaiian landscape from her condo deck. Jameson is wearing a blue-and-white striped bikini and standing with one leg bent, her foot pointed and resting against her calf. The former adult film star is standing on her tiptoes and leaning both of her hands on the glass wall at the edge of the patio.

Jameson has her blonde tresses pulled up into a messy bun atop her head as she looks out toward the ocean. Her 80-pound weight loss is impossible to miss with this particular bikini shot. Jameson’s athletic legs and slim waist capture one’s attention and her followers loved this look.

Jameson noted that her flattering bikini was from the Bond Eye Swim line. Fans drooled over how her pert bum looked in this shot and many of Jameson’s followers thanked her for always inspiring them.

Despite years of making headlines for her film career and personal troubles, Jameson is living a much happier, quieter life now and it shows. Jenna oozes with confidence and spunk and many note that she seems truly genuine and beautiful.

She doesn’t hesitate to clap back at those who criticize her for her past or her parenting, and it seems most of her followers love her all the more for showing this fierce side when it’s necessary. Jameson had made it clear she owns who she is and what’s happened in her past and her social media followers embrace every part of bikini-focused posts like this latest one.