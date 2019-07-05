‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Enjoys ‘Incredible Spa Day’ In Sexy Pink Bikini

Kate Bock is rocking yet another bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her thousands of followers.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model has been enjoying a relaxing trip in her home country of Canada with her boyfriend, professional basketball player Kevin Love, and has been sharing a slew of snaps from the vacation to her Instagram feed. At one point during their stay, the couple visited the Scandinave Spa in Whistler, where Kate rocked a sexy pink bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The model’s post sharing a glimpse of her “incredible spa day” included both photos and videos of her relaxing experience that certainly did not go unnoticed by her 514,000 followers on the social media platform. The upload started off with an eye-popping snap showing off the incredible scenery of the outdoor spa, as well as the beauty’s incredible bikini body that quickly took center stage in the photo. Kate sent pulses racing in a tight, bandeau-style top that clung to her voluptuous assets and offered a hint of cleavage for her followers to admire, while her long, blonde locks cascaded down her back in loose waves.

Fans wanting to see more could scroll through the rest of the post for a short video tour of the facility, which was full of flowers, luscious greenery, and a scenic view of the mountains. Part three of the upload brought them back to a glimpse of Kate in her itty-bitty two-piece, this time in the form of a seconds-long clip that captured her walking up a small set of stairs. The upload offered a full-length look at the stunner’s impressive physique, including her rock hard abs and dangerous curves that were highlighted by the high-waist pair of bikini bottoms she rocked for the day.

Fans of the former Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year showered her with love for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, Kate’s new post has already earned over 3,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform. Several took to the comments section as well to show even more admiration for the blonde bombshell’s eye-popping display, with one follower even calling her a “queen.”

Loading...

The luxurious day at the spa was only one part of Kate and Kevin’s trip to Canada. In another post to her Instagram, the model revealed that the pair also took a day to explore the ice caves in Whistler, while another post indulged her followers in the gorgeous views from her seaplane ride that were nothing short of breathtaking.