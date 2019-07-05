Elizabeth Hurley Cradles Her Son, Damien, In Heart-Warming Throwback Photo

Elizabeth Hurley is in a nostalgic mood. On Friday, the gorgeous 54-year-old actress and model updated her Instagram page with a heart-melting throwback photo of her hugging Damian, who was a toddler at the time.

Now her teenage boy is frequently featured on her Instagram feed. Photos of Damien as a child are relatively rare amid Elizabeth’s social media posts. Today’s snapshot comes exactly one month after Damien — who Elizabeth shares with 53-year-old American businessman Steve Bing — celebrated his 17th birthday on April 4.

The photo in question shows the mother and son hugging on the beach in an adorable display of affection. Snapped against the backdrop of glistening blue waves, Elizabeth cradles her son as she gazes directly into the camera. Meanwhile, little Damien has his eyes closed as he rests his head on his mother’s chest. Firmly pressing his plump cheeks against Elizabeth’s bosom, he snuggles in his mother’s arms in an adorable pose that made Instagram scream, “So precious!!!”

“Beautiful picture of you with Damian… These are memories you never forget,” wrote one of Elizabeth’s Instagram followers under the heart-warming photo.

While a large portion of her following took to the comments section to share similar memories, many admirers couldn’t help but notice Elizabeth’s flawless look. In the photo, the English beauty donned a breezy white shirt that beautifully complemented her tanned complexion, making her blue eyes pop.

Wanting to let her natural beauty shine, Elizabeth went makeup-free in the glorious snap. Trendy blue sunglasses resting on the top of her head tied her beach look together.

Meanwhile, Damian donned a mint-green T-shirt, enriching the photo’s palette with a bright splash of color. As the two cozied up on the shoreline to pose for the lovely shot, the wind playfully tousled their hair, making the family portrait all the more adorable.

The last time Elizabeth shared older photos of her son was on Damian’s birthday. At the time, the ageless beauty penned a lovely and loving message to her only child. She accompanied the post with two snapshots of Damian as a baby and a more recent picture of the two together, one snapped during their April trip to the Himalayas.

The stunning throwback photo was immediately noticed by Elizabeth’s fans.

“Omg this is just gorgeous!! [heart emoji] @damianhurley1 You are ADORABLE! Xxxx,” commented one person.

Another Instagram user noticed that, while Damian is now the spitting image of his mother, he bore a striking resemblance to his father in his early years.

“He was born looking like his biological father. NO doubt about it. But HE really has grown into looking like YOU now,” they wrote.

One of Elizabeth’s fans took this opportunity to congratulate The Royals star on her parenting skills.

“Elizabeth, your son will always admire your tenacity and your choice to raise him alone. You’ve done a wonderful job.”

Others proceeded to pile on the praises for Elizabeth’s age-defying beauty.

“From throwback pictures to recent ones, I have become convinced that you do not age!” read one message.

“Not changed a bit!” penned another one of her Instagram followers.