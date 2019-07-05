Donald Trump’s Spiritual Adviser Paula White Says AOC Is Lying About Migrant Facility Conditions

President Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser, pastor Paula White, accused Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of lying about the poor conditions of the migrant detention centers that have caused a great deal of political controversy, Newsweek reports.

“Honesty means very little these days when you want to get your point across,” she said. “Negativity sells and truth doesn’t, plain and simple. Accurate reporting isn’t sexy and certainly doesn’t emotionally move people. Such is the case when it comes to the reporting of our detention facilities housing migrant children, family units and the border patrol agents taking care of them.”

White made the comments in an op-ed for The Hill published Thursday. She specifically addressed Ocasio-Cortez’ claims that CBP agents were instructing women to drink from the toilets located in their cells and said the sinks attached to the toilets failed to work.

“Sorry AOC, but children aren’t forced to drink water out of a toilet. (You are insulting the intelligence of Americans with that absurd accusation).”

In addition to Ocasio-Cortez, White also accused Democratic members of Congress and journalists of spreading lies and suggests that Americans are taking journalists for their word without questioning the validity of their statements.

Ocasio-Cortez again made headlines when she recently blasted a secret Facebook group for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in which they joked about migrant deaths. The group — which was exposed by ProPublica — also contained vulgar illustrations of Ocasio-Cortez performing oral sex on a detained migrant.

“This isn’t about “a few bad eggs. This is a violent culture.”

Physician Dolly Lucio Sevier recently visited the Ursula facility in McAllen, Texas, which is the largest CBP detention center in the country, per The Inquisitr.

Sevier was has horrified with what she saw and compared the conditions to “torture facilities.”

She claims to have assessed 39 children under the age of 18 and during this time described the dangerous conditions they were exposed to: extreme low temperatures, lights on at all times, lack of adequate medical care and others.

Sevier also said that all of the children she spoke with showed evidence of trauma.

Sevier’s report on the McAllen facility came shortly after a Homeland Security inspector general report revealed “dangerous overcrowding” and unsanitary conditions at an El Paso, Texas facility.

The recent string of reports describing conditions of concern at CBP facilities has caused an outcry from both Democrats and Republicans. However, some claim that Ocasio-Cortez and others are exaggerating for political purposes.