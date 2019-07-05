Laura Osnes Channels Katy Perry When Sharing Fourth Of July Pics

American actress and singer Laura Osnes is best known for her work on Broadway. However, in a recent post shared on Instagram in honor of the Fourth of July, she channeled pop star Katy Perry. Osnes referenced Perry’s song “Firework” in the caption accompanying the patriotic post.

Osnes performed in the Fourth of July special on PBS, and wore an absolutely stunning red Dennis Basso gown for the occasion. The dress had a detailed bodice with tiny jewels embedded, and the skirt was a tulle dream, with small crystals sewn in that made it seem as though the skirt was sparkling. She wore her hair up in an elegant chignon and paired the dress with a bold red lip.

A photo later in the series, where she posed alongside some puppets, showcased the bodice of the gown even better — there were delicate flowers embroidered alongside the glittering crystals for a truly special look.

She also shared a few shots of herself performing live amidst a patriotic crowd, and fully showcased the dress in a photo of herself twirling in the evening. The tulle skirt floated around her, and the Washington Monument was visible in the background for a truly breathtaking shot that seemed the perfect way to commemorate the occasion.

Just as her caption inspiration, Katy Perry, experiments with her look on stage, Osnes shared a different side of her Fourth of July festivities as well. She shared a few shots of herself taken on Capitol Hill, prior to donning the red dress for the performance.

In the more casual pictures she took, she wore a pair of white denim daisy dukes. She paired the casual shorts with a striped long-sleeve blouse, knotted at the waist to accentuate her petite frame. She finished the look with some simple white tennis shoes, perfect for walking all over Capitol Hill.

Osnes’ hair and makeup appeared done in the casual outfit, suggesting that she took some time prior to performing to enjoy the daytime festivities.

She took a few selfies with her squad as well, consisting of music director Benjamin Rauhala and publicist Alyson Ahrns. The two seem to have accompanied Osnes to Capitol Hill to ensure the performance went off without a hitch.

Fans absolutely loved the series of pictures, with Broadway star Mauricio Martinez calling Osnes “my Royal Highness.”

Another follower commented on her look and performance.

“Giving us full out Anastasia vibes in this gown. You sounded and looked beautiful last night!”

While many celebrities were sharing far more casual photos for the holiday, Osnes’ was full glam.