Kourtney Kardashian Showers In Skin-Tight Bathing Suit On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her sexy beach style on social media, and her fans can’t get enough.

This week, Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand, Poosh, took to Instagram to share a photo of the reality star wearing a barely-there purple bathing suit as she stood under the water in a stone shower.

Kourt’s bathing suit shines a metallic purple, and boasts a low cut in the front as well as on the sides to show off Kardashian’s ample cleavage.

The suit also flaunts the mother-of-three’s tiny waist, toned arms, lean legs, and curvy backside as Kourtney pushes her soaking wet hair behind her head and runs her fingers through her long locks.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocks a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes a darkened eyebrow, bronzed glow, and thick lashes. She also adds pink blush, nude lips, and a shimmering highlighter to her glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Poosh reveals that taking care of your hair in the summer is very important, as the heat and humidity can do some major damage. The brand promises to give fans tips on how to keep their hair healthy in the summer months, using Kourtney’s sexy shower image as their featured photo.

According to Us Weekly, Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed that her flawless figure is the result of the keto diet.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney wrote in a blog post back in June.

Loading...

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month,” Kardashian added.

Of course, Kourtney isn’t the only member of her family who takes fitness and health seriously. Kourt’s sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian also have a strict diet and workout routine.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim has revealed that she favors weight training above anything else, and that it has helped her drop 20 pounds in recent years.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following the reality star on social media.