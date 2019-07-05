Watch England Vs. Sweden Live Stream: 2019 Women’s World Cup Start Time & Preview

While England and Sweden’s dreams of lifting the World Cup were crushed in their semifinal defeat, the two nations still have a chance of lifting silverware when they face off in the third-place match at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, as reported by 90 Min. Both teams suffered dramatic defeats, with Sweden and the Netherlands having to go to extra time before the winner was decided and England having a goal denied through VAR and a blocked penalty preventing them from upsetting the United States. Both teams will be looking to move past their disappointment and end the tournament on a good note, creating the possibility for an entertaining and competitive encounter.

While England started the tournament a bit slowly, things accelerated as they progressed and picked up some impressive victories. Following a hard-fought victory over Scotland in their opening match, they were solid in their other group victories over Argentina and Japan, but the women took things to another level in the knockout stages. They put on dominant performances in 3-0 victories over Cameron and Norway before a display against the United States that was deserving of making the final in everything but the final score.

Sweden also matched up with the United States, losing 2-0 in a group stage matchup. They qualified through to the knockout stages due to victories over Chile and Thailand and pulled off some impressive victories over Canada and Germany before a Jackie Groenen denied them the chance of a rematch against the Americans in the final.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

This match will serve as the final game for England stalwart Karen Carney after she announced her retirement on Thursday. They will be missing defender Millie Bright after receiving a red card in the closing minutes of their match with the United States. Sweden has a full and healthy squad, but fatigue may be a factor after their draining extra-time match only a few days ago.

Without the pressure of a World Cup on the line, these two high-flying attacking teams are likely to go full-flow and create an entertaining match that is sure to feature some goals. England enters the encounter as the favorite, but Sweden has proven that they can pull off an upset in this tournament and have the players to pull it off.

Date: Saturday, July 6

Time: 5 p.m. local, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

TV Info: Fox (U.S.), BBC Two (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, BBC iPlayer