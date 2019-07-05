Watch Uganda Vs. Senegal Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Round Of 16, Start Time, Preview, Watch Live

Senegal were among the pre-tournament favorites, but they face a tough test in their first knockout stage match against the Cranes of Uganda.

Uganda will play their first Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage match since 1978, but in that match they have drawn an opponent who were, as The Inquisitr reported, among the tournament favorites, the Senegal Lions of Teranga. Coached by African football legend Aliou Cisse and led on attack by Liverpool striker Sadio Mane — who is looking to add the AFCON title to the UEFA Champions League trophy he won with Liverpool just five weeks ago — Les Lions de la Téranga saw their best AFCON performance in 2002 when they lost to Cameroon on penalty kicks in the final. Historically, they have struggled in knockout matches. They will look to rectify that problem in the match that will live stream from Cairo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Uganda vs. Senegal Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Eastern European Time on Friday, July 5, at the nearly 75,000-seat Cairo International Stadium, also known as Stad El Qahira El Dawly, in Cairo, Egypt.

In Uganda, that start time will be 10 p.m., Eastern Africa Time, while in Senegal, which uses Greenwich Mean Time, kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 5 a.m. Western Indonesian Time on Saturday, July 6, and 7 a.m. Eastern.

Senegal have lost nine of 14 AFCON knockout phase games, according to BeIn Sports, and have not won an elimination match since 2006. As a result, Cisse says that his team is not taking the underdog Cranes for granted.

“This is a team who are progressing” Cisse said, praising his opponents, as quoted by Goal.com. “They kept their identity African, they play like true Africans, you have to respect this.”

Senegal Coach Aliou Cisse hopes to lead Senegal to their first AFCON championship. Clive Rose / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Uganda vs. Senegal Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage match, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without access to the BeIn network may also view the Uganda-Senegal match streaming live for free, by signing up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package. Those include the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial. During that week-long period, fans can watch the Cranes vs. Lions of Teranga match, and all other AFCON Round of 16 matches, live stream for free.

In Egypt BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match, while in Uganda and Senegal, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based SuperSport network carries a live stream of the game.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, which also streams the game in Spain.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON knockout stage match is live streamed on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will present a live stream of the AFCON showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Uganda vs. Senegal match, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.