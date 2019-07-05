Kelly Ripa Wows In Makeup-Free Airport Pics

Kelly Ripa is back in the news. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host was spotted looking stunning without a scrap of makeup. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail on July 5 showed the 48-year-old returning from her European vacation, and fans are aware that Kelly’s recent trip to France was a family one. The mother of three wasn’t papped with her brood, but her husband Mark Consuelos was right by her side.

The Daily Mail’s photos showed Kelly looking effortlessly casual and naturally beautiful. Her laid-back outfit appeared both stylish and appropriate for travel. Kelly was snapped in a trendy maxi skirt in multi-tonal greens and whites. It came paired with a tank top in stark white and a loose jacket sweater in tan. The star appeared to have selected her footwear wisely as Kelly made her way through Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport in sneakers.

Given that fans tend to zoom right in on Kelly’s face, her glowing complexion today seemed noteworthy. This much-loved star appeared to have opted out of glam. Her rosy lips seemed naturally pink and her features shone.

Mark, meanwhile, appeared equally dapper. The Riverdale star was showing off his muscles in a black shirt paired with pants in dark gray.

Back to reality! https://t.co/t6flIwClRy — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 5, 2019

Kelly and Mark frequently make headlines. As one of Hollywood’s super-popular couples, this twosome flies the flag for long-lasting marriages – Kelly and her beau have been husband and wife for over 23 years. Together, the couple is parents to three children. Lola Grace is joined by two boys named Michael Joseph and Joaquin Antonio. This sibling trio frequently appears on their mother’s social media.

That said, Kelly has revealed that 18-year-old Lola proved tricky on the social media sharing. Earlier this year, the mother of three took to Instagram to share snaps of her daughter at prom. As People reports, Kelly stated that it took close to a day for her daughter to give her mother the green light as Lola didn’t seem too keen when it came to winding up on Instagram.

Kelly’s prom update featuring Lola proved immensely popular, though. The pictures (seen above) racked up over 320,000 likes.

Kelly has also been sharing her recent European travels to Instagram. Photos have included beach bikini snaps of herself and a shirtless photo of her husband in the ocean. Also shared have been throwback snaps of Kelly’s family enjoying scenic French destinations.

Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her on Instagram.